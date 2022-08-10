Anderson Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday

Tracy Curry
Tracy Curry(Anderson Police Department)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department needs help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday.

Tracy Curry was last seen at 200 Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department.

Her last known clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on where Tracy Curry might be is asked to call Detective Corporal Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-27725.

