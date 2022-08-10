Deputies charge man they say broke into home, stole watermelon

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Walhalla was arrested and charged after a home was broken into early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home along South Highway 11 near Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26.

Severo-Bautista told deputies his car ran out of gas and he left it in the parking lot of a business in Walhalla, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also told deputies that he walked down Highway 11 and then went into the home where he took a can of soda and some watermelon because he was hungry and thirsty.

The Sheriff’s Office said the homeowners spoke with Severo-Bautista and asked him to leave. Severo-Bautista left the home and stood outside where law enforcement placed him under arrest.

Severo-Bautista has been charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny. He remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man convicted of child sex crimes denied new trial

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.