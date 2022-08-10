Deputies charge man they say broke into home, stole watermelon

Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista
Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Walhalla was arrested and charged after a home was broken into early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home along South Highway 11 near Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26.

Severo-Bautista told deputies his car ran out of gas and he left it in the parking lot of a business in Walhalla, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also told deputies that he walked down Highway 11 and then went into the home where he took a can of soda and some watermelon because he was hungry and thirsty.

The Sheriff’s Office said the homeowners spoke with Severo-Bautista and asked him to leave. Severo-Bautista left the home and stood outside where law enforcement placed him under arrest.

Severo-Bautista has been charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny. He remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man convicted of child sex crimes denied new trial

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heather Baynard
Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl, SLED says
Tracy Curry
Anderson Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Florence County coroner identifies paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drove through crash scene
First year teachers preparing for school
First year teachers preparing for school