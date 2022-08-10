Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.

52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies.

If you have any information on where John Hudson might be, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

