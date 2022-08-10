Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.

John Paul Hudson
John Paul Hudson(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.

52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies.

If you have any information on where John Hudson might be, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

MORE NEWS: SC ranked top 15 with most underprivileged kids, report says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greg Gaines found the graves of several ancestors buried under debris, in state of disrepair
Forgotten family cemetery sends man on mission to restore neglected burial sites
Norton Children's Medical Associates offices are adding mental health care for children to four...
SC ranked top 15 with most underprivileged kids, report says
Greg Gaines found his ancestors gravesites while on a road trip in South Carolina
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore forgotten burial sites
Greg Gaines started the nonprofit Sacred Site Restoration and Research after finding his...
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites