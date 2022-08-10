Deputies searching for autistic teen in Greenville Co.

Palmer Vanderslice, 15
Palmer Vanderslice, 15(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen with autism.

Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to deputies, Vanderslice ran away from his home Wednesday afternoon.

He is five-feet-four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jamaal Harvey
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison following attack last March
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday...
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene