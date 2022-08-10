Deputies searching for autistic teen in Greenville Co.
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen with autism.
Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to deputies, Vanderslice ran away from his home Wednesday afternoon.
He is five-feet-four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.