Deputies searching for autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen with autism.

Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to deputies, Vanderslice ran away from his home Wednesday afternoon.

He is five-feet-four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

