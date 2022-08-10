Family of woman killed in boating crash reacts to Murdaugh request to delay trial

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family who filed a civil suit against former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh released a statement on Murdaugh’s request to postpone that suit in court.

Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash and a lawsuit against Murdaugh and others alleges Paul Murdaugh was driving under the influence and caused the fatal crash.

It also alleges he was underage at the time and that Alex Murdaugh is liable for “negligent entrustment and negligent supervision related to Paul Murdaugh’s operating of the boat while under the influence of alcohol.”

Attorney Mark Tinsley released this statement on behalf of the Beach family:

Denying this motion to stay will promote the interests of the entire citizen base of the state of South Carolina as well as the entire justice system. The dark cloud created by this saga that hangs over the heads of lawyers and judges in this state must be eradicated in order to rebuild the trust of the public in our judicial system. The only way to move forward is to hold Alex Murdaugh accountable to the same rules that apply to the general public. The notoriety that he has created for himself through his own actions cannot serve as a basis for granting him a stay in this civil case. In fact, granting him a stay in this case will only further tarnish the reputation of our state’s judicial system. This alone requires a denial of his motion to stay.

The Beach family lost their daughter in February of 2019. They have endured this grueling litigation for over three years suffering countless attacks from multiple sources. It is simply too much, yet Alex Murdaugh desires to prolong their suffering and torture by utilizing this delay tactic that is designed to avoid the public from seeing the real facts in this case. Any burden on Alex Murdaugh is of his own making, while the Beach family are innocent victims who deserve justice and who desire their day in court. The judicial system likewise desperately needs this case to proceed to trial to show the world that the judicial system in South Carolina protects everyone and all that it stands for is not lost because of who is involved in the proceeding.

Alex Murdaugh was charged in July in the shooting deaths of his 22-year-old son, Paul, and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie. He called 911 on the night of June 7, 2021, telling 911 operators that he had arrived at the family's hunting estate in rural Colleton County and discovered their bodies.

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion Friday to delay a civil trial brought by the family of Mallory Beach until after he is tried on two counts of murder in the June 7 deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s attorneys say evidence collected in Beach family lawsuit could affect the criminal case.

“In light of these recent serious criminal charges, testimony in the above-captioned civil action could provide information that might be used against Alex Murdaugh in the criminal proceeding or might lead to the discovery of such information,” court documents state. “A review of the allegations in the [Beach lawsuit] demonstrates that Alex Murdaugh’s relationship with his son Paul Murdaugh is central to the plaintiff’s claims.”

Murdaugh was charged with the murders on July 14.

Court documents state the murder trial is expected to be held in January.

