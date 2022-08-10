‘I screamed”: Upstate woman scratches off top prize in lottery

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When an Upstate woman from Pelzer won $200,000 playing the lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I screamed,” she said.

The Lottery said the woman was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer when she scratched off the top prize on a Carolina Gold 50X ticket.

“It was a happy feeling,” the woman said. “And it really came in handy.”

The Lottery said the woman overcame odds of one in 750,000 to leave one top prize remaining in the Carolina Gold 50X game.

Stop-A-Minit #27 in Pelzer received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

