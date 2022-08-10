Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison following attack last March

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges after he attacked a woman in the Ingles parking lot last March.

According to the Office of the Solicitor, Jamaal Harvey pled guilty to charges of CSC first degree, kidnapping and assault and battery high an aggravated.

On March 8, 2021, in the Ingles parking lot on Hwy. 81, Harvey placed a rope around a woman’s neck while she was loading her groceries in her vehicle and strangled her until she lost consciousness, according to the solicitor.

He then pushed the woman in the backseat of the car and drove off. Once the woman regained consciousness, she began screaming. Harvey stopped the car multiple times to hit the woman in the head and told her he was going to kill her, the solicitor says.

He then used the rope to bound her hands with it behind her back and sexually assaulted her, the solicitor says.

During the assault, the woman lost consciousness. When she woke up, Harvey was gone.

Harvey also has credit with 519 days he has already spent in jail, according to the solicitor.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.