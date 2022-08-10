Mauldin Makers Market celebrates local artisans

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate market gives artisans the chance to share their talents with the community.

Mauldin Makers Market hosted its August event on Tuesday. Neighbors came out to see items made by local creators, artists, and handmade businesses.

“It is all local people and everything is locally sourced and locally made. Everything here that you see in the whole market is handmade by local people,” vendor, Gwynn Damone, said.

This month’s theme, ‘dog days’, also welcomed some special vendors for four-legged friends.

“I’ve sewn everything and I also hand dye cotton rope and make rope leashes. I also hand dye cotton twill and make collars, bowties, and bandannas,” vendor, Michelle Nault, said.

Michelle Nault owns Livy & Company, appropriately named after her nine-year-old chihuahua. Nault left her corporate job to pursue her dream of owning her own business.

She’s a familiar face at Mauldin Makers Market.

“I see people that were my customers at another event and then they find me here and say they’re so excited to see me,” Nault said, “It’s very rewarding, which is what keeps me working 100 hours a day!”

From dog collars, to handmade jewelry, to local foods, and crafts, everything is hand-stamped with love.

It’s also a way for families to connect. Elsie Hill and her sister, Gwynn Damone started their own business last year.

“We have so much fun painting in our kitchen and garage!” Elsie Hill, co-owner of S.I.S. Pourart, said.

The duo makes custom serving trays, coasters, and jewelry.

“The first few items we sold, we were like wow, somebody likes it other than us! Now we’re making things we never thought we could make and people are buying it, which is so wonderful,” Hill said.

This event is held the second Tuesday of every month and runs through early November.

Mark your calendars for the next market on September 13, which will highlight local farmers and feature seasonal produce, dairy, and flowers.

It’s from 5-8 p.m. at the Mauldin Cultural Center.

