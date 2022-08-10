Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4.

The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road.

Mauldin sadly passed away at 9:16 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to the coroner.

This is all the information we have at this time.

