Police investigating stabbing in downtown Greenville
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after someone was stabbed in the downtown area of Greenville Wednesday morning.
Police said at 10:36 a.m. they received a call about an assault on the sidewalk in front of 525 South Academy Street. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a stab wound to the chest.
The department said the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Several involved parties were located in close proximity to the scene, including a possible suspect, according to the department.
Charges has not been made at this time and the investigation is on going.
MORE NEWS: Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.