Police investigating stabbing in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after someone was stabbed in the downtown area of Greenville Wednesday morning.

Police said at 10:36 a.m. they received a call about an assault on the sidewalk in front of 525 South Academy Street. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a stab wound to the chest.

The department said the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Several involved parties were located in close proximity to the scene, including a possible suspect, according to the department.

Charges has not been made at this time and the investigation is on going.

