SC Highway Patrol competing for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’

(Live 5/File)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Highway Patrol is in the running for the annual contest to decide “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”

Dozens of state agencies are vying for the top spot in the contest created by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

Voting began Monday and is open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The top 13 winners will be featured in a 2023 calendar from the AAST.

Click here to cast your vote for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.

