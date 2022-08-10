Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.

Police said due to the obscene nature of the graffiti, the department will not be releasing photos of the damage

City of Greenville crews are working to clean the area as soon as possible

