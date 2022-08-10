Upstate man convicted of child sex crimes denied new trial

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man who was convicted of multiple child sex crimes and sentenced to prison in 2018 filed an appeal requesting a new trial, but his original conviction was upheld.

Michael Cliff Eubanks was found guilty of first-degree, second-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after he repeatedly assaulted a child for years.

According to court records, Eubanks abused the girl numerous times from the time she was 6 years old until she was 12 years old.

Eubanks filed an appeal, claiming there were errors in evidence presented in his trial and saying he believes he is entitled to a new trial.

In an opinion released on Wednesday, the South Carolina Court of Appeals affirmed Eubanks’ 2018 conviction. The court says the issues raised by Eubanks, even when considered together, did not show he lacked a fair trial.

Eubanks is serving a 25-year prison sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

At the time of his conviction Solicitor David Stumbo issued the following statement:

“Predators like Michael Eubanks need to be behind bars so they can no longer carve a path of destruction through the lives of children to satisfy themselves. I am very proud of this young lady for having the courage to come forward and face her abuser in court. It is my prayer that she can now move forward and put this dark chapter of her life behind her.”

