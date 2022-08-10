Upstate man sentenced for violently assaulting 2 people, solicitor says

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Chesnee man has been sentenced to prison for the violent assaults of two people in 2020, according to Murray Glenn with the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Glenn said Aaron N. Seagraves, 30, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

Circuit Court Judge Grace Knie issued an 18-year prison sentence followed by a consecutive 10-year prison sentence that was suspended to time served with 5 years of probation.

According to the solicitor’s office, the assaults took place on March 25, 2020 at a home along Henry Cash Road. One of the victims told deputies that Seagraves hit her repeatedly with a baseball bat and she bled profusely from a large knot on her head. The second victim was stabbed repeatedly with a knife and still suffers from medical issues related to the attack.

Witness accounts helped identify Seagraves and a juvenile as suspects, said Glenn. Seagraves and his juvenile accomplice fled the crime scene on foot. The juvenile was later prosecuted in Family Court.

Glenn said deputies found Seagraves the next day and refused repeated verbal commands to drop a knife that he had and surrender peacefully. Deputies used a taser to subdue him.

Glenn mentioned Seagraves’ prior criminal record included convictions for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault and battery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

