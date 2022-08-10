Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018, in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser, one of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man, has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Geyser, now 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh.(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release.

In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser asked a Waukesha County judge to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier.

The judge appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state.

After receiving one doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday asking that the petition be withdrawn.

The victim, Payton Leutner, survived after suffering 19 stab wounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

