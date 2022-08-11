3 arrested on multiple drug charges in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in their house on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a search warrant was issued to a house on Presley Street.

Officers found heroin, marijuana, and four guns in the house. One of the guns was reported stolen, police say.

Officers arrested the occupants of the house and charged them with the following:

possession of cocaine

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession with intent to distribute within close proximity to a school, park or playground

possession of a stolen handgun

One person was arrested on a traffic stop just before the search warrant was issued, but they were not charged with possession of cocaine.

