Bassmaster Highschool National Championship set for Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The nation’s best teenage anglers have traveled to Lake Hartwell to compete in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster Highschool National Championship.

Featuring eight members of the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and 23 All-State anglers, a field of 315 boats will compete for a chance to win the trophy, according to organizers.

In 2021 at Chickamauga Lake, organizers said hometown anglers Gage King and Banks Shaw of Sale Creek High School weighed in a three-bass limit of 20-lbs., 11-ozs. on the final day to win with a three-day total of 45-6. Shaw will be competing again this year alongside a new partner, BJ Collins.

Lake Hartwell features a large population of spotted bass that like to chase blueback herring. While spotted bass will play a significant role, Bassmaster Elite Series champion Bryan New said largemouth will ultimately decide the winner. The South Carolina pro added that the overwhelming majority of bass caught by the winning team will be relating to the herring.

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 11 through Aug. 13 with the full field competing for the first two days and the top 10 competing on Championship Saturday.

Teams will launch from Green Pond Landing and Event Center at 6:20 a.m. and return for weigh-in starting at 2:20 p.m.

