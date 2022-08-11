WATCH: Bond revocation hearing held for man accused in Murdaugh insurance plot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of involvement in an insurance fraud scheme with Alex Murdaugh is having a bond revocation hearing Thursday.

Curtis Eddie Smith was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy earlier this year.

Prosecutors said the reason for the request to revoke bond lies in an insurance settlement. When bond was initially considered for Smith, he’d told investigators and judge that he’d had no money.

In the weeks before bond was issued records indicated he’d had 58,000 in his checking account. Prosecutors said that was from an insurance settlement of over $70,000 from an alleged fire at his shop. Murdaugh represented him in this case.

They said Smith misrepresented his financial state when he said, “I ain’t got no money.”

In addition, prosecutors raised concerns Smith violated his monitoring terms by visiting various locations while under house arrest.

Smith was previously charged in a shooting plot where Murdaugh allegedly provided Smith with a gun and told him to shoot him. Investigators said the purpose of the shooting was to allow Murdaugh’s son to collect a life insurance policy worth up to $10 million.

Smith knew Murdaugh through his work, performing odd jobs and mechanic work for the lawyer. Murdaugh had also previously represented Smith in a workers compensation case.

Murdaugh has become involved multiple legal cases including a bank executive accused of defrauding accounts. Murdaugh was also charged with the murders of his wife and son earlier this year.

