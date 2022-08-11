Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cary Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with the accused abductor, 38-year-old Crystal Beatrice Walston, who is her biological mother. The location of the abduction is 110-1A Rosedown Dr. in Cary.

The two were last seen leaving from 215 Bracken St. in Sanford, heading towards downtown Sanford in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350, North Carolina registration of JKC-6112.

Bruce is a Black female, approximately 3-foot-8, weighing 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Walston is a Black female, approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a black V-neck scrub top, black scrub pants and Carolina blue gripping socks.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Cary Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012, or call 911 or *HP.

