Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road.

Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

