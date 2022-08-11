Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

Kenny Webster, 33
Kenny Webster, 33(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road.

Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

