LIVE: Emergency officials on scene after train derails in Greenville County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business Thursday morning, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said deputies were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m.

The train track here is right behind International Cotton Depots #1.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for more.

