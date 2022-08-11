LIVE: Emergency officials on scene after train derails in Greenville County
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business Thursday morning, according to dispatch.
Dispatch said deputies were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m.
The train track here is right behind International Cotton Depots #1.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned for more.
MORE NEWS: Bassmaster Highschool National Championship set for Lake Hartwell
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.