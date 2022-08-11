LIVE: Emergency officials on scene after train derails in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business Thursday morning, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said deputies were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m.

The train track here is right behind International Cotton Depots #1.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for more.

MORE NEWS: Bassmaster Highschool National Championship set for Lake Hartwell

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.