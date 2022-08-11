Greenville County Schools announce COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville County Schools released information about their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

Below is a breakdown of the new protocols based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control:

DHEC now requires school districts to report when a cohort (meaning a class, group or team) of more than 5 individuals (students and/or staff) has 20% or more positive cases within 72 hours.

GCS is required to track positive cases, and if a cohort that your student participates in (such as a class, team or club) has 20% or more positive cases within 72 hours, GCS will notify DHEC. While not required by DHEC, schools will provide additional notification to families of students that are in a cohort with 20% of more positive cases.

The following DHEC requirements will continue from last year:

  • If your child is exhibiting any of the following symptoms, with or without fever (100.4 or greater), they must be excluded from school and may return with a negative COVID test OR a doctor’s note clearing return with no further exclusion.
  • New/worsening cough
  • Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
  • New loss of taste and smell

If your child tests positive for COVID, you must report it to the school, and your child must isolate for 5 days.

If your child tests positive for COVID-19, they may return to school activities, as outlined in the provided guidance, on Day 6 as long as the following DHEC requirements are met:

  • Symptoms are significantly improving and no fever in the past 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication
  • Mask must be worn days 6 through 10
  • Please note that while students may return to in-person school on day #6 as long as DHEC requirements are met, students are not eligible to participate in athletics until after Day 10.

Click here to read more.

