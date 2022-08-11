Man wanted for murder in Cherokee County arrested in W. Virginia

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for murder in Gaffney was detained in West Virginia last week.

The Wheeling Police Department in West Virginia learned that 31-year-old Leonard Herbert Finch could be in the area based on a tip from a detective in South Carolina.

Officers later found Finch, who frequented homeless encampments, and he was taken into custody.

Finch is wanted for the murder of 42-year-old Mark Kevin Brukler, II in Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Leonard Herbert Finch, 31 (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they picked up Finch on Thursday, August 18, and brought him back to South Carolina. He is now being held at the detention center and will have a bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Friday.

