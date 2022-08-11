Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.(WXMI via CNN Newsource)
By WXMI staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) – What started as a joke has turned into a squeaky-clean success.

The “Moist Towelette Museum” has one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

It’s hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.

Most of the towelettes have been given to him by people who’ve heard his story.

French has more than 1,000 moist towelettes in his collection from all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing civil rights violations against four current...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Phillip Derrick skipped the last day of his trial and was convicted of trafficking meth.
Convicted Greenwood meth trafficker back in custody after skipping last day of trial
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
Kristopher Lamar Jenkins
Attempted murder suspect in custody after shooting, chase in Oconee Co.
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe