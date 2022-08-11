‘Move over’: State first responders stress importance of law

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two state first responder professionals are stressing the importance of the Move Over Law as the agencies continue to face the same recurring problems with drivers.

The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Atwell said drivers must move over. If drivers are unable to move over because of the traffic conditions they have to significantly reduce their speed.

Roger Hawkins, an N.C. Department of Transportation safety patrolman said, “this is a thing we deal with every day.”

Atwell and Hawkins said they both agree drivers do not follow the law often. Both careers put them on the side of an interstate week after week with vehicles flying by.

This summer, both Atwell and Hawkins said they encountered drivers not moving over.

Hawkins said he was on I-40 assisting a truck driver with a flat tire. He got back into his vehicle, looked into the mirror, and saw a car speeding towards him. The car ran straight into the back of Hawkins’ vehicle.

Atwell said he was helping deputies with a suspected drunk driver on a Wake County highway. He walked around his vehicle to get in the driver’s side when a deputy stopped and asked him a question. Atwell was stopped long enough for another car to hit his vehicle.

“It was another suspected drunk driver who failed to move over,” said Atwell.

Together, NCDOT and NCSHP have a simple message: move over.

Hawkins said, “so you can slow down and take your time, not only for your life, but everyone else’s life that’s around you too. Because almost all of us have family too.”

MORE NEWS: Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.