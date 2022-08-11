Police: ATF helps find 200+ pills, narcotics near Upstate school

Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville is charged after a large drug bust in Greenwood.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said an Upstate man is in custody after police, along with county deputies and ATF agents, conducted a large drug bust on Thursday.

Officials said during the investigation at a home on Sumter Street in Greenwood, they found a large amount of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. They also reportedly found more than 200 pills of fentanyl, oxycodone, ecstasy and cocaine.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Jeremy John Smith of Greenville, is a convicted felon who had outstanding warrants. Three guns including a sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number were also seized.

Smith is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I-III controlled substance with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Schedule I-II controlled substance
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of MDMA/Ecstasy
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance within proximity of a School
  • Unlawful Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun
  • Possession of a Weapon during Violent Crime
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted of a Felony
  • Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Unlawful

