Police: ATF helps find 200+ pills, narcotics near Upstate school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said an Upstate man is in custody after police, along with county deputies and ATF agents, conducted a large drug bust on Thursday.

Officials said during the investigation at a home on Sumter Street in Greenwood, they found a large amount of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. They also reportedly found more than 200 pills of fentanyl, oxycodone, ecstasy and cocaine.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Jeremy John Smith of Greenville, is a convicted felon who had outstanding warrants. Three guns including a sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number were also seized.

Smith is charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I-III controlled substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule I-II controlled substance

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of MDMA/Ecstasy

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance within proximity of a School

Unlawful Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun

Possession of a Weapon during Violent Crime

Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted of a Felony

Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Unlawful

