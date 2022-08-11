Sen. Graham says many ‘lost faith in the system’ amid Trump investigation

FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for...
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for the FBI in Washington, on May 25, 2022. Attorneys for Graham said in a court filing on July 13, he wasn't trying to interfere in Georgia's 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump's narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. (Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File((Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File))
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a statement on Thursday after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference to discuss a search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago.

Garland said he is pressing for the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s resort to be unsealed due to the extraordinary public interest in the investigation.

Graham released the following statement after his speech:

“The primary reason the Attorney General and FBI are being pushed to disclose why the search was necessary is because of the deep mistrust of the FBI and DOJ when it comes to all things Trump - such as the Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller investigations.

“What I am looking for is the predicate for the search.  Was the information provided to the judge sufficient and necessary to authorize a raid on the former president’s home within ninety days of the midterm election?  I am urging, actually insisting, the DOJ and the FBI lay their cards on the table as to why this course of action was necessary.  Until that is done the suspicion will continue to mount.

“After Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigation, where FISA Court rebuked the FBI and DOJ for failing to disclose exculpatory material, there is no benefit of the doubt when it comes to investigating President Trump.

“Half the country believes that when it comes to President Trump there are no rules.  They have lost faith in the system.  The only way to address that problem is full disclosure of the facts and circumstances which led to this unprecedented action.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham in Greenville
Sen. Lindsey Graham a no-show at scheduled Fulton County court appearance
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin
President Biden to nominate Midlands judge to U.S. Court of Appeals
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Graham, McMaster hold press conference on Inflation Reduction Act
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away