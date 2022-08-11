Sen. Graham says many ‘lost faith in the system’ amid Trump investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a statement on Thursday after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference to discuss a search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago.

Garland said he is pressing for the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s resort to be unsealed due to the extraordinary public interest in the investigation.

Graham released the following statement after his speech:

“The primary reason the Attorney General and FBI are being pushed to disclose why the search was necessary is because of the deep mistrust of the FBI and DOJ when it comes to all things Trump - such as the Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller investigations.

“What I am looking for is the predicate for the search. Was the information provided to the judge sufficient and necessary to authorize a raid on the former president’s home within ninety days of the midterm election? I am urging, actually insisting, the DOJ and the FBI lay their cards on the table as to why this course of action was necessary. Until that is done the suspicion will continue to mount.

“After Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigation, where FISA Court rebuked the FBI and DOJ for failing to disclose exculpatory material, there is no benefit of the doubt when it comes to investigating President Trump.

“Half the country believes that when it comes to President Trump there are no rules. They have lost faith in the system. The only way to address that problem is full disclosure of the facts and circumstances which led to this unprecedented action.”

