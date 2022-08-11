Spartanburg woman still missing three years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast.

Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back.

She walked out of her home on Becknell Drive in Roebuck, barefoot. She left behind her purse, debit card, and all of her belongings and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“My mom was not reported missing until four or five days afterward. We were first told that my mom got into a fight with my sister and ran off into the woods then all of the sudden this letter popped up,” Regina’s daughter, Gina Orozco, said.

Regina’s daughter, Gina, said her mom wrote a letter to her sister, who she lived with at time she went missing. The note said she was going to Seattle then thinking about going on an Alaskan cruise.

“I said that is not my mom’s writing. My mom was a professional businesswoman. She wrote letters in very good in English and words are misspelled,” Gina Orozco said.

Gina, who lives across the country in California, said no amount of distance will stop her search for the truth.

“Please I’m begging you. I need answers. I need answers, please. If you did do this, step up and own it. Take responsibility. She’s a human being and she needs to be treated like one,” Gina Orozco said.

Regina’s story was recently featured on the podcast, “Catch my Killer”. Her family hopes it sheds light on the investigation.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said this remains an active investigation. If you know anything that could help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

