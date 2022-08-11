Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight.
Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m.
Below is a picture of the suspect’s vehicle:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle or has seen the three stolen items, please contact the Sheriffs’ Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-11081.
