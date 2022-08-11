Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

Vehicle of interest
Vehicle of interest(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight.

Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m.

Below is a picture of the suspect’s vehicle:

Stolen truck, trailer and excavator in Anderson.
Stolen truck, trailer and excavator in Anderson.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle or has seen the three stolen items, please contact the Sheriffs’ Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-11081.

