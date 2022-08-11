Vietnam Veterans of America’s National Leadership Conference in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is in the Top 10 states with the most Vietnam veterans. However, this week there are even more in town.

Greenville is playing host to the 2022 Vietnam Veterans of America’s National Leadership Conference.

VVA was founded in 1978 with the goal of creating a space for the often-forgotten veterans.

Thursday’s sessions at the Hyatt in downtown Greenville included topics about suicide prevention, PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

David Schofield, an Airforce Vet, made the trip from Maryland. It took him nearly 16 years to talk about his service, crediting the organization for changing that. He hopes to change the way we all appreciate Vietnam veterans.

“The one thing you can say to a Vietnam Vet is two words-- welcome home. We never got that,” Schofield said. “[We] never got a parade, never got anything. No appreciation, no nothing, but tell them welcome home.”

Schofield says the words ‘Welcome Home’ always perk him up.

He was a crew chief on C-130s during his time in Vietnam. For him the conference is also serving as a reunion-- getting to meetup with a fellow crew chief on his same unit.

For more information on the Vietnam Veterans of America, click here.

