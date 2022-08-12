City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues.

City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.

Although the exterior structure of the deck will be completed this fall, interior work will continue before the deck becomes operational in early 2023, according to city. In preparation for the deck’s opening, the city encourages the public to use the ParkMobile app.

To sign up for street closure notifications as well as other City of Hendersonville alerts, click here.

