Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei feels more in control in year two

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another week of camps is in the books and Clemson feels like they’re getting better each and every day. Speaking of improvements, look no further than quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Coming into his second year as the starter, he feels like he has got a better control of this offense.

It’s a fresh start for DJ.

“I feel like DJ has grown into a great man.” Kobe Pace, Clemson running back, said.

The Tigers starting signal caller comes into year two leading the Clemson offense.

“I feel like I’m moving around definitely 100 percent better,” DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson quarterback, said. “I feel light on my feet. Feel ready to go.”

As camps have progressed, Uiagalelei feels more confident with his command of the team.

“Just having a better feel of it,” Uiagalelei said. “You know? Going through it, I feel like I’ve seen different pictures. Know kind of what to do. How to talk to guys a little differently. Knowing my teammates a little bit better now after a whole year. The different stuff to get them going.”

Close on his heels is five-star true freshmen quarterback Cade Klubnik. DJ’s welcomed the newcomer with open arms.

“Cade’s had a great camp. He’s killed it,” Uiagalelei said. “He’s done a really good job. He’s a cool guy. Cool person. He’s a great friend man and he brings life and energy to the team man. So I’m excited man. Excited for him.”

Regardless of who starts under center, this team has high expectations.

“If we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot and we don’t do the mistakes that we’re not supposed to do and step on our own toes, we don’t do that I think we’ll be perfectly fine. As long as we don’t do that, we’ll be 100 percent good.” Uiagalelei said.

One things for certain, Dabo Swinney won’t let this team settle.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a walk on, scholarship, starter, if you’re third string, it doesn’t matter. He demands greatness out of everybody,” Uiagalelei said. “And I think that shows just how good of a coach he is in Coach Swinney and I think that’s why he’s been so good for so long is that.”

There’s still a whole lot of practices and opportunities to get better for Clemson, as they await their season opener against Georgia Tech. They’ll play September 5th from the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

