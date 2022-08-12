Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore.

The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 6:30 a.m.

