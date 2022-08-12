Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

Deputies searching for this man to question after Union County fire.
Deputies searching for this man to question after Union County fire.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday.

According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8.

If anyone can identify the person in the photo, call 864-429-1612 or Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Terrance Butler, 31.
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found
Rough area along Highway 176, in Inman.
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
Potholes and patches along Highway 176, in Inman.
Getting Answers - Highway 176
Lake water waves generic
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish