Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant.

According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Deputies say the suspect is also wearing a hoodie and gloves during the burglary.

According to deputies, the owner says $230 was taken from a cabinet under the register.

If anyone has information regarding this individual, call the sheriff’s office at 864-503-4536.

