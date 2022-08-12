Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant.
According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
Deputies say the suspect is also wearing a hoodie and gloves during the burglary.
According to deputies, the owner says $230 was taken from a cabinet under the register.
If anyone has information regarding this individual, call the sheriff’s office at 864-503-4536.
