Four Furman students win awards in regional television production competition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four Furman University students brought home awards from the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in July.

NATAS hosts the annual Student Production Awards to recognize outstanding work by high school and college students in media and communications.

Six students from Furman were nominated for awards and four brought home crystal pillars in their categories:

Cam Hamer, class of 2024, won in the non-fiction short form category for “Patience - Episode One.” The video narrates his journey as a student-athlete and equipment manager.

Caroline Brickle, class of 2022, won in the sports story category for her short film “Kyra Cox - Changing the Face of Golf” which features a fellow classmate discussing her experiences as a woman of color on the university’s golf team.

Maggie Collins, class of 2023, won in the photography category for her short film “More than Organic” which shows the impact of the Furman Farm.

Dalton Arnette, class of 2022, won in the news talent category for his segment “Dalton on the Street” where he captured quirky and lighthearted interviews with fellow students.

“We’re really proud of all six students who were nominated and our four award winners,” said media specialist and communications students instructor Mary Sturgill. “The high production quality required for a nomination for an award at this level shows that our students in the Department of Communication Studies here at Furman are finding their voices as compelling storytellers who are talented communicators, journalists and advocates.”

