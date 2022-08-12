Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28

Burrito
Burrito(MGN Online)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28.

Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts.

This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European, Asian, French, Mexican and more. Interested participates can also search for restaurants with a rooftop, that are pet friendly, and have vegan or gluten free options.

Interested participates can find a full list of restaurants and cuisines here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Talking to children about school safety
How to talk to your child about school safety
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Officials said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson in Spartanburg County killed all...
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish
FILE - Crash
Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.