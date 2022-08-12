Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28.

Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts.

This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European, Asian, French, Mexican and more. Interested participates can also search for restaurants with a rooftop, that are pet friendly, and have vegan or gluten free options.

Interested participates can find a full list of restaurants and cuisines here.

