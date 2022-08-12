Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Oconee County

OAKWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on a motorcycle in Oconee County.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Aug. 8 along West Oak Highway.

The driver of a pickup truck was trying to turn left from the highway onto Tokeena Road and was struck by a 52-year-old man on a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he passed away on Friday. His name has not yet been released.

