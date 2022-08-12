NCDOT: I-85 closed near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road

Traffic back up near South Carolina state line.
Traffic back up near South Carolina state line.(SCDOT)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is closed near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, due to a crash.

Drivers traveling south on I-85 are advised to take Exit 4 (US 29) head south for 4.3 miles to re-access I-85.

Drivers traveling north on I-85 are advised to take Exit 106 (US 29) and turn left and head north for 4.3 miles to re-access I-85.

Troopers say the road is expected to re-open by 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Talking to children about school safety
How to talk to your child about school safety
Lake Edwin Johnson was almost completely drained by Friday afternoon.
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
Lake Edwin Johnson in Spartanburg County accidentally drained.
Accidental Lake Draining vosot
Water faucet/KY3 News
Oak Street closed due to sewer line repair in Tryon
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
abandon puppy found