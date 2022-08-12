NCDOT: I-85 closed near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road

GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is closed near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, due to a crash.

Drivers traveling south on I-85 are advised to take Exit 4 (US 29) head south for 4.3 miles to re-access I-85.

Drivers traveling north on I-85 are advised to take Exit 106 (US 29) and turn left and head north for 4.3 miles to re-access I-85.

Troopers say the road is expected to re-open by 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.