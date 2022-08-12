Oak Street closed due to sewer line repair in Tryon
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Tryon say Oak Street is closed due to a sewer line repair happening on the street.
According to officials, Oak Street is closed from the White Oak Manor entrance down to E. Howard Street.
They say traffic barricades are in place just past the entrance to White Oak Manor and will remain in place throughout the night.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.