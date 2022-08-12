Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale returns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention book lovers! The Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) is back with its 21st annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale.

The sale will run Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. at McAlister Square, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive.

Organizers say the sale will begin with a kick-off party on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those attending will have the chance to shop the sale before it opens to the general public. Tickets are $50 each and include wine and hors d’oeuvres. All attendees must preregister here.

The sale will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. Entry is free for both of these days and shoppers can fill bags provided by GLA with books for $10 per bag.

GLA said all proceeds from the book sale support GLA’s mission to increase literacy and employability in Greenville, specifically through the expansion of its GED Bootcamp.

For more information about the Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale and the GED Bootcamp, click here.

