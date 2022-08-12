Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who’d been sought for months in connection with an April rape and kidnapping that unfolded over the course of about 12 hours.

Trevahn Mells, 27, is now behind bars after being arrested Thursday, according to jail records.

The nightmare for the victim began around 11:30 p.m. April 26 at the Brandywine Apartments and continued until nearly 1:30 the next afternoon, according to deputies.

The victim said suspect Mells, 25, held a knife to her throat, threw her to the floor several times, pushed her in the face, forced her to have sex twice, took her cellphone and forced her to stay on the premises against her will.

She finally escaped while he was brushing his teeth and drove away even though he ran after her and was banging on the car window.

Soon after the incident, authorities had asked the public to be on the lookout for Mells.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.