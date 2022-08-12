Thieves steal 7 motorcycles from western NC motocross park

UNION MILLS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after seven motorcycles were stolen from a motocross park last week.

Deputies were called to 221 MX Park on U.S. Highway 221 North in the early morning on Aug. 6. Witnesses say they saw two men trying to steal an eighth motorcycle before running from the area.

The following motorcycles were stolen:

2016 KTM 250 SX-F

2021 Husqvarna FC250

2022 Yamaha YZ 65

2018 Husqvarna 85

2023 KTM SX85

2023 KTM SX85 big wheel

2022 Kawasaki KLX 110

Anyone who was at the race track or in the area and witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call detectives at 828-287-6400. A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the suspects.

