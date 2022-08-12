VIDEO: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore breaks up argument at Panthers Fan Fest

Fan Fest is a yearly benefit event where fans can see the Panthers practice and enjoy entertainment.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore broke up a heated argument Thursday night at the Panthers Fan Fest.

Video circulating Twitter showed two men arguing in the stands. Moore came up to the section, standing along the rails and was shown trying to de-escalate the situation.

Both men appear to calm down by the time the 26-second video ends.

The circumstances leading up to the argument and what happened after the video ended have not been confirmed yet.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Talking to children about school safety
How to talk to your child about school safety
Furman University
Four Furman students win awards in regional television production competition
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Officials said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson in Spartanburg County killed all...
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare