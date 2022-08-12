Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning.

It is with sadness to share that a @WakeSheriff deputy was fatally shot while in the line duty earlier this morning. Please pray for the deputy’s family and this agency. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 12, 2022

WBTV has learned the shooting happened in the southeast Raleigh area, but no information has been released about the circumstances and the suspect.

