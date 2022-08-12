Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says

The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning.
Aug. 12, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

WBTV has learned the shooting happened in the southeast Raleigh area, but no information has been released about the circumstances and the suspect.

