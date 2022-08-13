Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced

Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of the Northeast Wisconsin Bass Club have won the Abu Garcia...
Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of the Northeast Wisconsin Bass Club have won the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at Lake Hartwell with a three-day total of 43 pounds, 1 ounce.(Dalton Tumblin/B.A.S.S.)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Aug. 13, 2022
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell.

Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and 1 ounce. Each of the anglers also earned a $2,500 scholarship.

Keeney began his first semester at Kentucky Christian University this week, missing the majority of practice to attend his first classes. He is also a part of the KCU fishing team.

“It gives me a lot of confidence just knowing I can compete at the top level and win,” he said in a release. “To go into college with an open mind and knowing I can compete is key.”

His team member, Moder, started his career as an operating engineer, but he is thankful for his time fishing the High School Series.

“This is my last tournament and I’m going out with a bang,” he said in a release. “I never once dreamed of it. Going out with a National Championship is something else.”

Brady Vest and Brody Hopper from Alabama’s Cullman High School finished second with 38-11 and each received $2,000 in scholarships.

