Crash blocks all northbound lanes of traffic on I-85

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that all northbound lanes of traffic are shut down near the 97-mile marker of I-85.

Cherokee County: All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the 97 mile marker are blocked. Expect delays and please find an alternate route. @wyffnews4 @WSPA7 @WLOS_13 @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/J5T8PvxwN4 — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) August 13, 2022

Troopers did not release any information about the crash but asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

According to troopers, the detour will have drivers exit at mile marker 96, turn right onto SC 18, left onto SC 329, and then left US 29. Drivers can then get back onto I-85 at the mile-marker 102.

