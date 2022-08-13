Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Harris, a runaway 15-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Harris reportedly left her house at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs.

Deputies described Harris as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

