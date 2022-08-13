Jamboree canceled after multiple fights at Greenwood High

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50.

According to officials, law enforcement on scene responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired.

The spokesperson says multiple people sustained injuries and some were taken to the hospital for major injuries.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement.

Jamboree canceled (Fox Carolina News)

