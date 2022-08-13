Seneca woman charged after allegedly attacking victim with two knives

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca woman was recently taken into custody following a stabbing incident on Friday evening.

Deputies said they responded to Mormon Church Road at around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple cuts. Deputies treated the victim using tourniquets until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.

According to deputies, they identified 35-year-old Brittny Michelle Lamboy after gathering evidence during their investigation. Lamboy was found at a different home on Mormon Church Road, and deputies took her into custody. She was charged with Attempted Murder and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

According to Lamboy’s arrest warrant, she allegedly attacked the victim with two knives and cut them severely at least four times.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.