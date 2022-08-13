Seneca woman charged after allegedly attacking victim with two knives

Brittny Michelle Lamboy
Brittny Michelle Lamboy(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca woman was recently taken into custody following a stabbing incident on Friday evening.

Deputies said they responded to Mormon Church Road at around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple cuts. Deputies treated the victim using tourniquets until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.

According to deputies, they identified 35-year-old Brittny Michelle Lamboy after gathering evidence during their investigation. Lamboy was found at a different home on Mormon Church Road, and deputies took her into custody. She was charged with Attempted Murder and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

According to Lamboy’s arrest warrant, she allegedly attacked the victim with two knives and cut them severely at least four times.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Crash
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
Shariyah Harris
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.
Joseph Houston Jr. WHNS
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
Traffic alert
I-85 reopens after crash shut down all northbound lanes